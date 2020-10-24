Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 506,832 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $854.18 Million, closed the last trade at $6.91 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The CMRE stock price is -57.02% off its 52-week high price of $10.85 and 54.27% above the 52-week low of $3.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 757.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 710.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the CMRE stock price touched $7.47-7 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Costamare Inc. shares have moved -27.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) have changed 33.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.93% from current levels.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Costamare Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.38%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.4% and -18.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.29 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $124.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $123.63 Million and $124.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.7% for the current quarter and 0.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.8%.

CMRE Dividends

Costamare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 5.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.8%.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.12% with a share float percentage of 70.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Costamare Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 5.52 Million shares worth more than $30.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 4.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.43 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.07 Million and represent 2.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 1608683 shares of worth $7.32 Million while later fund manager owns 1.07 Million shares of worth $5.38 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.