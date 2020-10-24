Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 476,007 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.84 Million, closed the last trade at $2.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The CBLI stock price is -108.85% off its 52-week high price of $5.43 and 80.77% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) trade information

Despite being -1.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the CBLI stock price touched $5.43-5 or saw a rise of 52.12%. Year-to-date, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. shares have moved 331.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) have changed 31.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 172.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 67.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1438.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1438.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1438.46% from current levels.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.7%.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.68% with a share float percentage of 10.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 273.25 Thousand shares worth more than $702.26 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 52.59 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.16 Thousand and represent 0.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 51060 shares of worth $131.22 Thousand while later fund manager owns 9.81 Thousand shares of worth $18.25 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.