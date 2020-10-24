Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 795,964 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $202.64 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -19.5% off its 52-week high price of $242.15 and 89.06% above the 52-week low of $22.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carvana Co. (CVNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 0.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the CVNA stock price touched $229 or saw a rise of 11.51%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved 120.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed -7.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $227.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $272. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -67.92% from current levels.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +124.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.04%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.1% and 43% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.6%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.53 Billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.63 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.09 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.9% for the current quarter and 47.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.5%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 123.26% with a share float percentage of 128.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.8 Million shares worth more than $1.54 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 Billion and represent 13.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.8% shares in the company for having 2640112 shares of worth $409.09 Million while later fund manager owns 2.56 Million shares of worth $308.12 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.69% of company’s outstanding stock.