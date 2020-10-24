Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1,282,405 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $547.86 Million, closed the last trade at $13.9 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 7.34% during that session. The BCOV stock price is -1.51% off its 52-week high price of $14.11 and 60.86% above the 52-week low of $5.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 332Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 390.5 Million shares.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) trade information

Sporting 7.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the BCOV stock price touched $14.11- or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Brightcove Inc. shares have moved 59.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have changed 39%. Short interest in the company has seen 910.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brightcove Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +57.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to -21.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.3% and -116.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.3 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $47.43 Million and $47.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.4% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.39% with a share float percentage of 88.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brightcove Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Trigran Investments Inc with over 4.29 Million shares worth more than $33.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Trigran Investments Inc held 10.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tenzing Global Management, Llc, with the holding of over 3.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.55 Million and represent 9.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 1248133 shares of worth $9.84 Million while later fund manager owns 833.16 Thousand shares of worth $9.26 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.