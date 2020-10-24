BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 538,132 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $90.11 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The BIGC stock price is -80.34% off its 52-week high price of $162.5 and 29.23% above the 52-week low of $63.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $98.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $132. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.18% from current levels.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.5%.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 42635 shares of worth $3.55 Million while later fund manager owns 24.56 Thousand shares of worth $2.89 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.