Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 747,467 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.56 Million, closed the last trade at $7.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.96 on the day or -11.2% during that session. The SQBG stock price is -225.89% off its 52-week high price of $24.8 and 47.44% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 466.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

Despite being -11.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the SQBG stock price touched $18.60- or saw a rise of 59.09%. Year-to-date, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. shares have moved -44.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) have changed 68.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 142.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.69% from current levels.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.64% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -93.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., with the holding of over 18.52 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.56 Thousand and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.3% shares in the company for having 21522 shares of worth $180.78 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.68 Thousand shares of worth $106.54 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.