ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 738,978 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.63 Million, closed the last trade at $8.93 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 7.33% during that session. The PRPH stock price is -25.2% off its 52-week high price of $11.18 and 86.56% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 170.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 281.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) trade information

Sporting 7.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the PRPH stock price touched $11.18- or saw a rise of 20.13%. Year-to-date, ProPhase Labs, Inc. shares have moved 353.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) have changed 168.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.41% from current levels.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -95%.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.33% with a share float percentage of 5.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPhase Labs, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 200.7 Thousand shares worth more than $288.81 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 116.29 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.34 Thousand and represent 1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Northern Small Cap Core Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 41556 shares of worth $59.8 Thousand while later fund manager owns 15.18 Thousand shares of worth $21.84 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.