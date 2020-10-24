Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 455,006 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.53 Million, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The APM stock price is -711.11% off its 52-week high price of $18.25 and 48.44% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 667.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Despite being -2.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the APM stock price touched $2.73-1 or saw a rise of 17.58%. Year-to-date, Aptorum Group Limited shares have moved -85.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have changed 56.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 356.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 222.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 477.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 388.89% from current levels.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.2%.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptorum Group Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 12.75 Thousand shares worth more than $48.33 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.