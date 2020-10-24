Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 455,813 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.3 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 2.72% during that session. The ALLO stock price is -51.52% off its 52-week high price of $55 and 51.98% above the 52-week low of $17.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 534.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 590.53 Million shares.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Sporting 2.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the ALLO stock price touched $39.55- or saw a rise of 8.22%. Year-to-date, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 39.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have changed 3.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.9%.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.58% with a share float percentage of 94.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 19.72 Million shares worth more than $844.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 14.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 12.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $514.22 Million and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.96% shares in the company for having 12476127 shares of worth $534.23 Million while later fund manager owns 5.05 Million shares of worth $216.06 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.62% of company’s outstanding stock.