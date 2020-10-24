10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 645,830 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $142.27 per share which meant it lost -$3.38 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The TXG stock price is -16.9% off its 52-week high price of $166.31 and 65.71% above the 52-week low of $48.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 730.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 776.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Despite being -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the TXG stock price touched $166.31 or saw a rise of 14.45%. Year-to-date, 10x Genomics, Inc. shares have moved 86.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have changed 18.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $130, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $105 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.2% from current levels.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 10x Genomics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +86.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.25%, compared to 1.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.1% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.23 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $54.9 Million and $75.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.5% for the current quarter and 9.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.3%.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.87% with a share float percentage of 58.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 10x Genomics, Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Venrock Management VI, LLC with over 9.34 Million shares worth more than $834.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Venrock Management VI, LLC held 12.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 8.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $734.25 Million and represent 11.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 1919088 shares of worth $171.39 Million while later fund manager owns 1.51 Million shares of worth $117.81 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.