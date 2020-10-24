Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 641,617 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.09 Million, closed the last trade at $1.41 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The AMRH stock price is -275.89% off its 52-week high price of $5.3 and 55.6% above the 52-week low of $0.626. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 804.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 481.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the AMRH stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 15.06%. Year-to-date, Ameri Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -37.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) have changed 28.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 786.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +786.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 786.52% from current levels.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.2%.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.33% with a share float percentage of 1.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ameri Holdings, Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 45.05 Thousand shares worth more than $69.83 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.79 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.72 Thousand and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 10788 shares of worth $13.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.33 Thousand shares of worth $11.36 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.