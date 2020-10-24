AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 498,371 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.54 per share which meant it gained $2.09 on the day or 7.9% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -3.75% off its 52-week high price of $29.61 and 72.6% above the 52-week low of $7.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 309.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 401.99 Million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Sporting 7.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the AHCO stock price touched $29.61- or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp. shares have moved 159.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed 42.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +147% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.45% with a share float percentage of 81.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdaptHealth Corp. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC with over 3.65 Million shares worth more than $58.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC held 6.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 1.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.37 Million and represent 2.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 754785 shares of worth $14.7 Million while later fund manager owns 465.2 Thousand shares of worth $7.53 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.