Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 534,820 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $355.37 Million, closed the last trade at $11 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -4.18% during that session. The NFIN stock price is -17.36% off its 52-week high price of $12.91 and 20.91% above the 52-week low of $8.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 807.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 678.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) trade information

Despite being -4.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the NFIN stock price touched $12.91- or saw a rise of 14.79%. Year-to-date, Netfin Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 10.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) have changed 6.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.64% from current levels.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.69% with a share float percentage of 59.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netfin Acquisition Corp. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Castle Creek Arbitrage, Llc with over 1.73 Million shares worth more than $18.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Castle Creek Arbitrage, Llc held 6.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.44 Million and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Internet Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 117500 shares of worth $1.24 Million while later fund manager owns 85.11 Thousand shares of worth $914.89 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.