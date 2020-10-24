Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 456,068 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.77 Million, closed the last trade at $8.79 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 3.05% during that session. The FREE stock price is -26.05% off its 52-week high price of $11.08 and 21.27% above the 52-week low of $6.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 370.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 577.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Sporting 3.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the FREE stock price touched $9.03-2 or saw a rise of 2.66%. Year-to-date, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. shares have moved -13.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have changed 10.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.65% from current levels.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 2.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.75 Million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.2% shares in the company for having 2000000 shares of worth $16.14 Million while later fund manager owns 1.88 Million shares of worth $13.07 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.9% of company’s outstanding stock.