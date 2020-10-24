Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 769,110 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.98 Million, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -10.69% during that session. The PSHG stock price is -109.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 28.85% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 977.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Despite being -10.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the PSHG stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 11.86%. Year-to-date, Performance Shipping Inc. shares have moved -38.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) have changed -10.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 18 and May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 6.9%.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.22% with a share float percentage of 7.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performance Shipping Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 729.66 Thousand shares worth more than $437.07 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 550Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $329.45 Thousand and represent 1.1% of shares outstanding.