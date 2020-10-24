Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 557,077 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $102.56 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The TPTX stock price is -19.78% off its 52-week high price of $122.85 and 69.48% above the 52-week low of $31.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 384.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 357.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the TPTX stock price touched $118.21 or saw a rise of 13.24%. Year-to-date, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 64.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have changed 22.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $97.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $77 while the price target rests at a high of $134. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.92% from current levels.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -257.7%.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.18% with a share float percentage of 94.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.08 Million shares worth more than $328.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.78 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $179.77 Million and represent 6.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 913253 shares of worth $58.99 Million while later fund manager owns 890.86 Thousand shares of worth $52.77 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.