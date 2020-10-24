Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 456,291 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $180.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The MRTX stock price is -13.08% off its 52-week high price of $203.77 and 63.37% above the 52-week low of $66.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 364.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 412.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.97.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) trade information

Despite being -0.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the MRTX stock price touched $203.77 or saw a rise of 11.57%. Year-to-date, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 39.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have changed 12.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $173.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $134 while the price target rests at a high of $222. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.64% from current levels.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +100.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.05%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.8% and -22.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -78.7%.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.55% with a share float percentage of 110.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 4.29 Million shares worth more than $489.42 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $393.8 Million and represent 7.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 1062757 shares of worth $121.33 Million while later fund manager owns 925.03 Thousand shares of worth $105.61 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.