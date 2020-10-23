In last trading session, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw 1,442,097 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.28 trading at $0.08 or 1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $397.49 Million. That closing price of KNDI’s stock is at a discount of -139.01% from its 52-week high price of $17.4 and is indicating a premium of 70.19% from its 52-week low price of $2.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.11%, in the last five days KNDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $7.71-5 price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.69% in past 5-day. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) showed a performance of 18.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.57 Million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.38 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -67.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.38. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -67.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -67.31% for stock’s current value.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at KNDI for having 608.34 Thousand shares of worth $2.56 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 176.89 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $742.93 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 708391 shares of worth $4.77 Million or 1.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 135.99 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $843.12 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.