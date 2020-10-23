In last trading session, Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) saw 1,110,946 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at -$0.25 or -27.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.9 Million. That closing price of JT’s stock is at a discount of -281.54% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 46.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 318.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -27.38%, in the last five days JT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 38.1% to its value on the day. Jianpu Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.86% in past 5-day. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) showed a performance of 19.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $151.89 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $352.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $89.62 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 69.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -119.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for Jianpu Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at JT for having 10.93 Million shares of worth $7.11 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 42.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 8.37 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 32.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.44 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3070490 shares of worth $1.99 Million or 11.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.94 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.72 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.