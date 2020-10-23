In last trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw 8,592,252 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.73 trading at $0.29 or 1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.3 Billion. That closing price of SPCE’s stock is at a discount of -104.97% from its 52-week high price of $42.49 and is indicating a premium of 66.71% from its 52-week low price of $6.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.42%, in the last five days SPCE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the stock touched $24.37- price level, adding 14.94% to its value on the day. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 79.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.21% in past 5-day. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) showed a performance of 25.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.27 Million shares which calculate 3.06 days to cover the short interests.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.11 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.11 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 67.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 150 institutions for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SPCE for having 7.69 Million shares of worth $125.72 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.21 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2532293 shares of worth $41.38 Million or 1.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.36 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $45.44 Million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.