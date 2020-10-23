In last trading session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) saw 4,716,248 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $100.96 trading at $9.96 or 10.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.59 Billion. That closing price of U’s stock is at a discount of -1.65% from its 52-week high price of $102.63 and is indicating a premium of 35.51% from its 52-week low price of $65.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unity Software Inc. (U), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $100 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $125. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.59% for stock’s current value.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $186.87 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $196.06 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.5%