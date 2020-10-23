In last trading session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw 5,626,682 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0.06 or 5.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.01 Million. That closing price of TOPS’s stock is at a discount of -7709.73% from its 52-week high price of $88.25 and is indicating a premium of 15.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.61%, in the last five days TOPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $1.2 price level, adding 5.83% to its value on the day. Top Ships Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.42% in past 5-day. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) showed a performance of 0.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.15 Million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 784.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +784.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 784.96% for stock’s current value.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.96% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%