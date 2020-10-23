In last trading session, SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw 1,378,609 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.82 trading at -$0.03 or -4.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.33 Million. That closing price of SGRP’s stock is at a discount of -68.29% from its 52-week high price of $1.38 and is indicating a premium of 32.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 216.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 276.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.19%, in the last five days SGRP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 15% to its value on the day. SPAR Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.83% in past 5-day. SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) showed a performance of 14.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.72 Million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 252.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for SPAR Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RBF Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SGRP for having 894.09 Thousand shares of worth $674.14 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 145.74 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.89 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 143038 shares of worth $121.74 Thousand or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 80.43 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $60.64 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.