In last trading session, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw 7,693,704 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.11 or 10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.46 Million. That closing price of AIHS’s stock is at a discount of -94.21% from its 52-week high price of $2.35 and is indicating a premium of 78.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10%, in the last five days AIHS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the stock touched $1.98 price level, adding 38.89% to its value on the day. Senmiao Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of 80.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.38% in past 5-day. Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) showed a performance of 160.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.05 Million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -145.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Senmiao Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AIHS for having 130.04 Thousand shares of worth $95.68 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 72.45 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.31 Thousand.