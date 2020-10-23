In recent trading session, Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) saw 2,608,540 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.99 trading at -$0.26 or -1.28% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $39.99 Billion. That current trading price of RKT’s stock is at a discount of -72.19% from its 52-week high price of $34.42 and is indicating a premium of 12.46% from its 52-week low price of $17.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.55 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.09 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.03%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Greylin Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 71.54 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.43 Million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2561200 shares of worth $71.71 Million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.7 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $33.88 Million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.