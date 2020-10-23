In last trading session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 10,576,387 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.72 trading at $0.48 or 2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.61 Billion. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -313.69% from its 52-week high price of $93.99 and is indicating a premium of 54.8% from its 52-week low price of $10.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nikola Corporation (NKLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.16%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $23.35- price level, adding 2.7% to its value on the day. Nikola Corporation’s shares saw a change of 120.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.49% in past 5-day. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of -20.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.95 Million shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $79. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +247.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.98% for stock’s current value.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $40Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.95%

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., which was holding about 11.68 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $788.44 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2786263 shares of worth $83.59 Million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $57.65 Million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.