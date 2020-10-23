In recent trading session, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw 7,344,640 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.63 trading at $0.24 or 10.25% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $20.03 Million. That current trading price of MDGS’s stock is at a discount of -95.82% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 68.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.25%, in the last five days MDGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $2.94-1 price level, adding 10.88% to its value on the day. Medigus Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 50.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.91% in past 5-day. Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) showed a performance of 104.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.47 Million shares which calculate 4.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $158.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5930.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $158.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $158.61. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +5930.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5930.8% for stock’s current value.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Medigus Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at MDGS for having 1.29 Million shares of worth $2.21 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 362.71 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $623.86 Thousand.