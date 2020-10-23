In last trading session, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) saw 1,769,639 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at $0.05 or 5.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $176.69 Million. That closing price of MTNB’s stock is at a discount of -179.78% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 44.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.76%, in the last five days MTNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $0.9247 price level, adding 3.96% to its value on the day. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.08% in past 5-day. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) showed a performance of 11.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.85 Million shares which calculate 6.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 279.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +461.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 102.25% for stock’s current value.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.02 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72 institutions for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Boxer Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at MTNB for having 11.48 Million shares of worth $8.87 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 11.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.72 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5112722 shares of worth $3.95 Million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.27 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.77 Million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.