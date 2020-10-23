In last trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw 7,237,863 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at $0.13 or 11.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $514.87 Million. That closing price of KOS’s stock is at a discount of -494.49% from its 52-week high price of $7.55 and is indicating a premium of 60.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.4%, in the last five days KOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 0.78% to its value on the day. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -77.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.83% in past 5-day. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) showed a performance of 7.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.17 Million shares which calculate 3.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +214.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2.36% for stock’s current value.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +7.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1080% while that of industry is -68.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -450% in the current quarter and calculating -33.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -45.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $246.15 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $278.12 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $356.97 Million and $460.21 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -31% while estimating it to be -39.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.8%

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 16.14%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.18 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 279 institutions for Kosmos Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KOS for having 60.78 Million shares of worth $100.89 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 43.49 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.19 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11722569 shares of worth $11.44 Million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.09 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.25 Million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.