In last trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 15,276,262 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.49 trading at $0.95 or 6.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29 Billion. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -44.94% from its 52-week high price of $23.9 and is indicating a premium of 86.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.11%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the stock touched $17.13- price level, adding 3.74% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of 145.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.73% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of 99.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.6 Million shares which calculate 1.38 days to cover the short interests.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.27 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.43 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $45.57 Million and $44.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.4% while estimating it to be 5.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%