In last trading session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw 3,045,595 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at -$0.23 or -19.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.08 Million. That closing price of ITRM’s stock is at a discount of -656.84% from its 52-week high price of $7.19 and is indicating a premium of 46.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.505. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -19.48%, in the last five days ITRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the stock touched $1.38 price level, adding 31.15% to its value on the day. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares saw a change of -78.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.16% in past 5-day. Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) showed a performance of 36.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 182.28 Million shares which calculate 41.81 days to cover the short interests.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Iterum Therapeutics plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Canaan Partners X LLC is the top institutional holder at ITRM for having 1.73 Million shares of worth $2.06 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, which was holding about 1.54 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.83 Million.