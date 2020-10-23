In last trading session, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw 9,658,939 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.2. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at $0.08 or 3.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $666.02 Million. That closing price of FCEL’s stock is at a discount of -54.87% from its 52-week high price of $3.5 and is indicating a premium of 89.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.67%, in the last five days FCEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $2.47-8 price level, adding 8.45% to its value on the day. FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.38% in past 5-day. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) showed a performance of -8.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.01 Million shares which calculate 2.48 days to cover the short interests.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FuelCell Energy, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +8.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.23% while that of industry is -8.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 75% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.48 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.26 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $11.04 Million and $14.91 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 67.4% while estimating it to be 76.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84 institutions for FuelCell Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FCEL for having 15.21 Million shares of worth $34.38 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.96 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.5 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5649757 shares of worth $12.77 Million or 1.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.88 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.87 Million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.