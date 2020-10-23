In last trading session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw 3,884,664 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.02 trading at $0.3 or 6.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.95 Billion. That closing price of AMRN’s stock is at a discount of -420.32% from its 52-week high price of $26.12 and is indicating a premium of 33.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.36%, in the last five days AMRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $5.37-6 price level, adding 6.52% to its value on the day. Amarin Corporation plc’s shares saw a change of -76.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) showed a performance of 30.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.86 Million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 127.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +318.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.4% for stock’s current value.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $154.63 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $177.11 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $110.04 Million and $143.28 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.5% while estimating it to be 23.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.9%

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 382 institutions for Amarin Corporation plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at AMRN for having 34.5 Million shares of worth $238.72 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which was holding about 16.35 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.15 Million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6468636 shares of worth $44.76 Million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.68 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $28.54 Million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.