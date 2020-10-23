In last trading session, AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw 1,253,995 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.04 or 3.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.58 Million. That closing price of ANTE’s stock is at a discount of -47.58% from its 52-week high price of $1.83 and is indicating a premium of 49.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 931.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 705.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.32%, in the last five days ANTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $1.37 price level, adding 9.49% to its value on the day. AirNet Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.65% in past 5-day. AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) showed a performance of 48.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.26 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2682.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2682.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2682.26% for stock’s current value.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%