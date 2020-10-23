In last trading session, Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw 5,272,813 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.68 trading at $0.41 or 18.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.87 Million. That closing price of HX’s stock is at a discount of -177.61% from its 52-week high price of $7.44 and is indicating a premium of 71.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.765. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 765.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.06%, in the last five days HX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $3.26-1 price level, adding 17.79% to its value on the day. Hexindai Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.31% in past 5-day. Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) showed a performance of 71.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.49 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 235.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +235.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 235.82% for stock’s current value.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.18 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2019.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%