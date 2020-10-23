In recent trading session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw 29,230,112 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.17 trading at $0.56 or 34.78% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $58.57 Million. That current trading price of DOGZ’s stock is at a discount of -57.6% from its 52-week high price of $3.42 and is indicating a premium of 64.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.777. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 612.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 80.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 34.78%, in the last five days DOGZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $3.42 price level, adding 33.92% to its value on the day. Dogness (International) Corporation’s shares saw a change of 69.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 96.52% in past 5-day. Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) showed a performance of 105.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.83 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -75.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Dogness (International) Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at DOGZ for having 3.74 Thousand shares of worth $5.26 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.