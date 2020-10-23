In recent trading session, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw 14,237,884 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.52 trading at $0.64 or 16.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $67.65 Million. That current trading price of CLPS’s stock is at a discount of -96.02% from its 52-week high price of $8.86 and is indicating a premium of 64.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 221.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 139.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.49%, in the last five days CLPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $6.05-2 price level, adding 20% to its value on the day. CLPS Incorporation’s shares saw a change of -3.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.82% in past 5-day. CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) showed a performance of 69.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.19 Million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -231.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for CLPS Incorporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLPS for having 30.82 Thousand shares of worth $66.56 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 11.22 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.23 Thousand.