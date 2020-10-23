In last trading session, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) saw 1,239,523 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.05 or -9.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.61 Million. That closing price of CPHI’s stock is at a discount of -211.11% from its 52-week high price of $1.4 and is indicating a premium of 53.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 619.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.38%, in the last five days CPHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 19.64% to its value on the day. China Pharma Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 90.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.19% in past 5-day. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) showed a performance of 21.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 103.3 Million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 900% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +900% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 900% for stock’s current value.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -92.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPHI for having 838.08 Thousand shares of worth $558.41 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 235Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $156.58 Thousand.