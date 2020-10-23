In recent trading session, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw 2,699,068 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.84 trading at $0.67 or 3.35% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $84.64 Billion. That current trading price of HSBC’s stock is at a discount of -89.83% from its 52-week high price of $39.56 and is indicating a premium of 13.87% from its 52-week low price of $17.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.35%, in the last five days HSBC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $21.04- price level, adding 1.05% to its value on the day. HSBC Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of -46.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.63% in past 5-day. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) showed a performance of 13.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.9 Million shares which calculate 3.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.56 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.56. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.25% for stock’s current value.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 421 institutions for HSBC Holdings plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HSBC for having 10.88 Million shares of worth $253.72 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 9.83 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $229.25 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3163564 shares of worth $71.65 Million or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.59 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $58.67 Million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.