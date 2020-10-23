In last trading session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw 1,594,565 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.51 trading at $5.82 or 19.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.96 Billion. That closing price of BEAM’s stock is at a discount of -1.04% from its 52-week high price of $35.88 and is indicating a premium of 63.39% from its 52-week low price of $13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 457.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 640.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.56 in the current quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.6%, in the last five days BEAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $35.89- price level, adding 1.06% to its value on the day. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 72.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.87% in past 5-day. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) showed a performance of 27.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.77 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.75 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -4.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.7% for stock’s current value.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38 institutions for Beam Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BEAM for having 6.97 Million shares of worth $195.21 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.36 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.99 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 384279 shares of worth $10.76 Million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 322.74 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.04 Million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.