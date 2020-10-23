In recent trading session, Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) saw 36,166,391 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.36 trading at $0.79 or 50.32% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $28.43 Million. That current trading price of ZDGE’s stock is at a discount of -38.53% from its 52-week high price of $3.2694 and is indicating a premium of 72.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 71.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 50.32%, in the last five days ZDGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $3.27 price level, adding 21.71% to its value on the day. Zedge, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 66.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 77.78% in past 5-day. Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) showed a performance of 81.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.07 Million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 27.12% for stock’s current value.

Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.96 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.39 Million in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -177.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31 institutions for Zedge, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Old West Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZDGE for having 1.47 Million shares of worth $2.18 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 263.57 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $390.09 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 81694 shares of worth $120.91 Thousand or 0.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 78.38 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $116Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.