In last trading session, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw 4,496,829 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at -$0.01 or -4.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.64 Million. That closing price of ZSAN’s stock is at a discount of -469.77% from its 52-week high price of $2.45 and is indicating a premium of 5.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.405. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.3%, in the last five days ZSAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $0.6835 price level, adding 37.82% to its value on the day. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares saw a change of -72.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.62% in past 5-day. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) showed a performance of -75.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4Million shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 365.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +481.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 248.84% for stock’s current value.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%