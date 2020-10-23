In last trading session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw 1,083,718 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at -$0.03 or -1.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.35 Million. That closing price of CNET’s stock is at a discount of -33.54% from its 52-week high price of $2.11 and is indicating a premium of 65.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 738.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 686.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.86%, in the last five days CNET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $1.73 price level, adding 8.67% to its value on the day. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.48% in past 5-day. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) showed a performance of 25.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 232.62 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 295.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +295.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 295.57% for stock’s current value.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 91.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25.52 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.52 Thousand.