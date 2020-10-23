In last trading session, Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw 4,837,199 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0.18 or 21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.6 Million. That closing price of YTRA’s stock is at a discount of -307.55% from its 52-week high price of $4.32 and is indicating a premium of 48.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.543. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 381.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 461.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21%, in the last five days YTRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 9.4% to its value on the day. Yatra Online, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.37% in past 5-day. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) showed a performance of 55.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79.61 Million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 41.51% for stock’s current value.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%