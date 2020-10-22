In recent trading session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw 1,706,640 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.78 trading at -$0.32 or -2.12% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.73 Billion. That current trading price of DOYU’s stock is at a discount of -20.77% from its 52-week high price of $17.85 and is indicating a premium of 58.66% from its 52-week low price of $6.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.12%, in the last five days DOYU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the stock touched $16.00- price level, adding 7.66% to its value on the day. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 74.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.92% in past 5-day. DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) showed a performance of -0.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.91 Million shares which calculate 2.43 days to cover the short interests.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DouYu International Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +113.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 129.41% while that of industry is 5.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -57.7% in the current quarter and calculating 62.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 46% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $391.53 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $412.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $265.56 Million and $294.77 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47.4% while estimating it to be 39.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 104.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.31%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62 institutions for DouYu International Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at DOYU for having 18.09 Million shares of worth $208.77 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.8 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.37 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-Communication Services Central Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3680628 shares of worth $49.54 Million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.5 Million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.