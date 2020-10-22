In last trading session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw 1,623,050 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.6 trading at -$0.49 or -8.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $373.99 Million. That closing price of WIMI’s stock is at a discount of -426.79% from its 52-week high price of $29.5 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $3.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.05%, in the last five days WIMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $6.77-1 price level, adding 17.28% to its value on the day. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.04% in past 5-day. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) showed a performance of -8.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 281.24 Million shares which calculate 87.07 days to cover the short interests.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 12.8 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.16 Thousand.