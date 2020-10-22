In recent trading session, Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) saw 2,028,294 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.24 trading at $0.69 or 2.42% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.92 Billion. That current trading price of VNT’s stock is at a discount of -12.52% from its 52-week high price of $32.9 and is indicating a premium of 9.85% from its 52-week low price of $26.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vontier Corporation (VNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +47.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.86% for stock’s current value.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.4%