In recent trading session, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw 1,849,204 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.3 trading at $0.04 or 0.76% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $344.79 Million. That current trading price of VFF’s stock is at a discount of -67.92% from its 52-week high price of $8.9 and is indicating a premium of 60.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 760.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.76%, in the last five days VFF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $5.68-7 price level, adding 7.57% to its value on the day. Village Farms International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.71% in past 5-day. Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) showed a performance of 2.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.03 Million shares which calculate 5.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 181.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.53. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +400.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 50.94% for stock’s current value.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95 institutions for Village Farms International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at VFF for having 2.81 Million shares of worth $13.45 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 1.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.38 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2817332 shares of worth $13.5 Million or 4.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 866.89 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.15 Million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.