In recent trading session, The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw 2,086,704 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.05 trading at -$0.18 or -4.26% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $24.51 Million. That current trading price of OLB’s stock is at a discount of -270.37% from its 52-week high price of $15 and is indicating a premium of 13.58% from its 52-week low price of $3.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 75.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 169.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +265.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 72.84% for stock’s current value.

The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.11 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.38 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%