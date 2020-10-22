In last trading session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw 3,208,309 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.74 trading at -$4.03 or -13.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27 Billion. That closing price of NOVA’s stock is at a discount of -23.45% from its 52-week high price of $33.01 and is indicating a premium of 77.11% from its 52-week low price of $6.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -13.1%, in the last five days NOVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the stock touched $32.45- price level, adding 17.6% to its value on the day. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 139.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.78% in past 5-day. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) showed a performance of 3.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.14 Million shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +105.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.77% for stock’s current value.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunnova Energy International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +117.4% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.61% while that of industry is 13.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.3% in the current quarter and calculating -900% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.2 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.27 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -164.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107 institutions for Sunnova Energy International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the top institutional holder at NOVA for having 36.88 Million shares of worth $629.48 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 43.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, which was holding about 9.64 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $164.47 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1316591 shares of worth $31.23 Million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 730.62 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.47 Million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.